Cooper was released by the Bears on Wednesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports

Playing on the first year of a three-year deal, Cooper appeared in 12 games for the Bears during the 2017 campaign, accruing 18 tackles and three pass breakups along the way. However, he generally disappointed in his time with the Bears and ultimately finished the 2017 campaign in a reserve role, which is the most likely situation he'll find himself in ahead of the 2018 season.