Cromartie was released by the Texans on Saturday, Mark Berman of Fox KRIV 26 reports.

Cromartie was with the Texans little more than a week and played exclusively on special teams during his lone game appearance. The 26-year-old spent the preseason with the Seahawks and was previously with the Bills, as he now looks for a new team.

