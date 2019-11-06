Epps was waived by Minnesota on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Vikings needed to clear a roster spot after claiming Andrew Sendejo off waivers, and Epps wound up being the unlucky victim. Epps has played sparingly on special teams this season and was inactive last game. If he goes unclaimed, Minnesota may look to add the young safety to its practice squad.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories