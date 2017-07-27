Marcus Gilchrist: Cleared to return to field
Gilchrist (knee) has been cleared by doctors to return to the field, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Gilchrist started 13 games for the Jets last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was released by the team in May after passing a physical, as they had acquired multiple safety options. The 28-year-old should not have a hard time finding a new team, and has already begun scheduling visits for next week.
