Gilchrist (knee) has been cleared by doctors to return to the field, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Gilchrist started 13 games for the Jets last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was released by the team in May after passing a physical, as they had acquired multiple safety options. The 28-year-old should not have a hard time finding a new team, and has already begun scheduling visits for next week.

