The Colts cut Johnson (concussion) from IR with an injury settlement Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson reverted to IR late August after being waived/injured by the Colts and is now free to sign elsewhere in the league when fully healthy. The 25-year-old wideout offers upside as a depth receiver and special-teams contributor.

