Johnson has reverted to Indianapolis' practice squad after corralling all three of his targets for 53 receiving yards during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson was the Colts' second-leading receiver on the afternoon, with his 30 offensive snaps ranking behind only T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal among Indianapolis WRs. Coupled with his solid Week 5 receiving production, this transaction becomes more puzzling given that Johnson out-snapped both Daurice Fountain and Ashton Dulin on Sunday -- each of whom currently remains on the Colts' active roster.