Johnson (concussion) signed with the Colts' practice squad Tuesday.

Johnson was waived/injured by the the Colts at roster cutdowns after suffering the concussion, reverted to injured reserve and eventually reached an injury settlement to return to free agency. The 25-year-old appeared in five games with Indianapolis last season, catching six of eight targets for 102 yards and one touchdown.

