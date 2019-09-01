Johnson (concussion) went unclaimed on waivers and was placed on the Colts' injured reserve Sunday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Johnson suffered the concussion in the Colts' preseason finale. It seems that the 25-year-old will remain on injured reserve for the entire 2019 season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement.

