Johnson was waived by the Colts on Saturday, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts signed Johnson when their receiving corps faced a slew of injuries midseason, and he flashed potential, including a Week 14 performance where he caught three passes for 105 yards and a score. However, the room is healthy now with the rookie additions of Michael Pittman and Dezmon Patmon, and Johnson lost the battle with Ashton Dulin for the No. 6 wideout job.