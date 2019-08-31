Marcus Johnson: Waived/injured by Colts
Johnson (concussion) was waived/injured by the Colts on Saturday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Johnson was competing for a role contributing on special teams and providing depth at receiver before suffering a concussion in the Colts' preseason finale. Assuming he clears waivers, he will revert to the team's injured reserve. He would then remain there for the rest of the season unless both parties reach an injury settlement.
