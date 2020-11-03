Kemp reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad after being activated for Sunday's 35-9 win against the Jets, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Kemp played 19 special-teams snaps along with 12 offensive snaps for the Chiefs' high-powered attack, though he was unable to make any notable contributions on the stat sheet. The Hawaii product has already suited up in seven games for the defending champions this season, meaning he very well may be right back up to the active roster for a Week 9 home test against Carolina.