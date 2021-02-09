site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Marcus Kemp: Back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Kemp reverted back to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Kemp was brought up to the active roster for the Super Bowl but failed to record a catch. He'll finish the season with one grab for 11 yards on one target.
