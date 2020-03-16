Marcus Kemp: Becomes free agent
The Chiefs won't tender Kemp (knee), making him an unrestricted free agent, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
The 24-year-old didn't see game action in 2019 after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL during training camp. Kemp suited up in all 16 games for the Chiefs in 2018, though, playing in 299 special-teams snaps. If healthy, Kemp will have a few suitors for his services, but he'll likely vie for a depth role in 2020.
