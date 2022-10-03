Kemp (hamstring) signed to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Kemp joined the Giants this past offseason after spending all or parts of the last five years with the Chiefs. The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in training camp, which led to a placement on the Giants' IR, however, he ultimately reached an injury settlement with the team to become a free agent. Now healthy, Kemp joins the Cheifs' practice squad, where he'll work to earn a chance to be on the team's active roster.