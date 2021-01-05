site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marcus-kemp-lands-back-on-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Marcus Kemp: Lands back on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kemp reverted back to Miami's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Kemp was on the field for 21 snaps with the special teams unit in Week 17. He appeared in 10 contests during the 2020 campaign, recording one catch for 11 yards.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for a Guaranteed $5,000 or Start a Customizable Pool
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read