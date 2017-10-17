Marcus Kemp: Waived by Chiefs
Kemp was waived by the Chiefs on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.
Kemp was promoted to the active roster ahead of Kansas City's Week 6 game against the Steelers. However, the Chiefs now apparently need his roster spot in order to add insurance at running back with Charcandrick West under concussion protocol.
