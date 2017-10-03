Marcus Lucas: Placed on injury list
Lucas (ankle) was placed on the Colts' Practice Squad Injured List on Tuesday.
Lucas signed with the Colts' practice squad a week ago after spending most of training camp with the Seahawks. He was released with an injury settlement at the time and looks to still be dealing with some lingering issues.
