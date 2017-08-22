Play

Lucas (ankle) was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Lucas was waived in order to make room for another player on the roster. He will land on the team's injured reserve if he clears waivers. The 25-year-old will be stuck there for the rest of the season unless he and the team can agree on an injury settlement.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories