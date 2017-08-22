Marcus Lucas: Waived by Seahawks
Lucas (ankle) was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.
Lucas was waived in order to make room for another player on the roster. He will land on the team's injured reserve if he clears waivers. The 25-year-old will be stuck there for the rest of the season unless he and the team can agree on an injury settlement.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...