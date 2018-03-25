Martin is nearing a deal with the Cowboys, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Martin is the likely replacement for Joe Looney, who recently became a free agent. The 24-year-old guard will provide needed depth along the Cowboys' offensive line, and with Jonathan Cooper departing the team this offseason, Martin should have a chance to contend for the starting left guard position in 2018.

