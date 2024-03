The Saints intend to release Maye (shoulder) at the start of the new league year, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Maye has struggled with injuries for the last three seasons -- two of which came with New Orleans -- during which he's combined to play in only 23 games. The move could save the Saints up to $7.2 million in cap space. Meanwhile, Maye will likely have to settle for a short-term deal in the hopes of proving he can stay on the field.