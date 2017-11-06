Murphy signed with the Bills' practice squad Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Murphy has previously had stints on the Colts' and Jets' practice squads this season. The Bills are lacking in depth at running back after Taiwan Jones (arm) was moved to injured reserve following the team's Week 9 loss to the Jets, but Murphy will likely need another injury to one of LeSean McCoy, Mike Tolbert or Travaris Cadet before earning a promotion to Buffalo's 53-man roster.