Marcus Murphy: Released from practice squad
Murphy was released from the Jets' practice squad on Tuesday.
Murphy signed with the Jets' practice squad at the end of the preseason but now could be in line to join an active roster as a free agent. The running back appeared in 16 games for the Saints during the 2015-16 season.
