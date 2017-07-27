Murphy was waived by the Saints on Wednesday, Joseph Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Murphy, the Saints seventh-round pick in 2015, only played in three games last season. He was last seen fumbling a kickoff out of bounds at the one-yard line in Week 11, so this move is not all that surprising. The Missouri product will presumably clear waivers, and look to land a fresh start with another team.