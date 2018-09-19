Marcus Rios: Waived from injured reserve
Rios (hip) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Rios originally injured his hip in late July and was reverted to Denver's IR after clearing waivers. The 23-year-old out of UCLA made five tackles during his rookie season in 2017.
