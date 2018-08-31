Rios (hip) was waived/injured by the Broncos on Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Rios was a long shot to make Denver's 53-man roster even before being sidelined with a hip injury. The 23-year-old was buried on a deep Broncos' cornerback depth chart, but it's conceivable he could earn a look as a depth piece elsewhere in the league. Rios will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.