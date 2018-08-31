Rios (hip) was waived/injured by the Broncos on Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Rios was a long shot to make Denver's 53-man roster even before being sidelined with a hip injury. The 23-year-old was buried on a deep Broncos' cornerback depth chart, but could conceivable earn a look as a depth piece elsewhere in the league. Rios will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

    Jamey's Sleepers 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.