Marcus Rios: Waived/injury settlement by Broncos
Rios (hip) was waived/injured by the Broncos on Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Rios was a long shot to make Denver's 53-man roster even before being sidelined with a hip injury. The 23-year-old was buried on a deep Broncos' cornerback depth chart, but could conceivable earn a look as a depth piece elsewhere in the league. Rios will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
