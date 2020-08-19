Marcus Sayles: Shown door in Minnesota By RotoWire Staff Aug 18, 2020 at 8:25 pm ET1 min read The Vikings waived Sayles on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.Sayles has yet to play an NFL game since entering the league in 2017. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now