Marcus Simms: Entering supplemental draft
Simms will enter the NFL's supplemental draft, Alex Hickey of WV MetroNews reports.
Simms initially planned to transfer from West Virginia but will instead take a shot at the NFL. He caught 81 passes for 1,362 yards and seven touchdowns the past two seasons, adding 41 kick returns for 992 yards (24.2 average) and 23 punt returns for 157 yards (6.8 avg.). Simms missed all but two of WVU's spring practices while dealing with a hamstring injury and a personal matter. Bidding figures to be limited to late-round selections, if that.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target MVS
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Third-year receivers for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg looks at third-year receivers for 2019, including stars like JuJu Smith-Schuster...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Bet on Barber
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie quarterback breakdown
Who figure to be the top quarterbacks taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects only three...
-
Rookie tight end breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie tight ends taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects these...
-
Take draft discount on Eric Ebron?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at whether Eric Ebron is worth...