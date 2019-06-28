Marcus Simms: Entering supplemental draft

Simms will enter the NFL's supplemental draft, Alex Hickey of WV MetroNews reports.

Simms initially planned to transfer from West Virginia but will instead take a shot at the NFL. He caught 81 passes for 1,362 yards and seven touchdowns the past two seasons, adding 41 kick returns for 992 yards (24.2 average) and 23 punt returns for 157 yards (6.8 avg.). Simms missed all but two of WVU's spring practices while dealing with a hamstring injury and a personal matter. Bidding figures to be limited to late-round selections, if that.

