Marcus Simms: Let go by Jags

Simms was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Friday due to a concussion, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Simms signed with the Jaguars following the supplemental draft in July, but a concussion appears to have derailed his chances of making the team's final roster. He will likely revert to the team's injured reserve once he clears waivers.

