Marcus Smith: Cut by Eagles
Smith was released by the Eagles on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Smith, the Eagles' 2014 first-round pick, was unable to fit in as an outside linebacker or as a defensive end in Philly and ultimately managed just four sacks in three years. Considering he skipped all possible voluntary work this offseason, both sides have likely been anticipating his release for a while. Now a free agent, Smith will look to find a fresh start elsewhere.
