Williams was released by the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Despite logging 38 snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns, Williams' roster spot was apparently needed in order to activate wideout Jalin Marshall from the reserve/suspension list. The veteran cornerback, who led the team with six interceptions in 2015 and had two picks in 13 games in 2016, had fallen down the depth chart this season and didn't play on defense at all in the Jets' first four games.