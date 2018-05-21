Marcus Williams: Let go by Arizona
Williams was released by the Cardinals on Monday.
Williams was released in order to make room on the team's 90-man roster for fellow cornerback Jamar Taylor, who the Cardinals traded for on Friday. Williams was fighting for a depth spot in the Cardinals' secondary but will now be a free agent just a couple months before the start of training camp.
