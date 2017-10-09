Play

Williams was waived by the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Despite logging 38 snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns, Williams' roster spot was apparently needed in order to activate WR Jalin Marshall from suspension. If he clears waivers, Williams will be immediately eligible to sign with any team other than the Jets.

