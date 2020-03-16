Margus Hunt: Cut by Colts
The Colts are releasing Hunt on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hunt started 25 of his 47 games for Indianapolis the past three seasons, recording 76 tackles, six sacks and 13 QB hits. Now preparing for his age-33 season, Hunt can provide depth at defensive tackle or defensive end, but he isn't anything special at either spot.
