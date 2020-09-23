site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Margus Hunt: Reverts to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020
Hunt reverted to the Saints' practice squad Tuesday, Amie Just of NOLA.com reports.
Hunt was promoted to New Orleans' active roster for Week 2 but will now return to the practice squad. Depending on injuries, the defensive tackle could find himself back on the 53-man squad at some point this season.
