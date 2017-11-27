Mario Alford: Joins Chicago's practice squad
Alford signed a contract with the Bears' practice squad Monday.
Alford appeared in three games for the Browns in 2016, but has been out of a job since Cleveland cut him following the preseason in September. The Bears have one of the shallower receiving groups in the NFL, so if Alford impresses during his initial practices with the team, it wouldn't be surprising if he earned a promotion to the 53-man roster over the final quarter of the season.
