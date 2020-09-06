Edwards was released by the Saints on Saturday, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.
After playing for the Raiders and Giants, Edwards spent 2019 with the Saints, where he appeared in 14 games. The team released him in favor of David Onyemata, Malcom Brown, Sheldon Rankins, Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach.
