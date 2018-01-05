Mark Andrews: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft
Andrews announced via Twitter on Thursday that he is entering the 2018 NFL Draft.
In a relatively deep class at tight end, Andrews immediately becomes the top prospect at his position after deciding to forgo his senior year. Andrews (6-5, 254) was a dominant player in each of his three years at Oklahoma, culminating in a Mackey Award-winning 2017 where he caught 62 of 91 targets for 958 yards and eight scores. It was clear from Andrews' freshman year, when he averaged 16.7 yards, that he was already one of the top pass-catching tight end prospects in the nation that would be playing on Sundays in a matter of time. He has only worked to solidify that distinction over the past two years. Andrews has more than enough shake and athleticism to produce as a "big slot" receiver, and although he doesn't have the speed of an Evan Engram-type, he's got great hands and a bigger frame than Engram. Given the offense Andrews played in college, his ability as a blocker will be scrutinized by scouts. But again, Andrews has a frame that can hold up in the run game when needed. At this stage in the draft process, Andrews has the look of a first-round prospect at tight end.
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.