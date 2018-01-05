Mark Andrews: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Andrews announced via Twitter on Thursday that he is entering the 2018 NFL Draft.

In a relatively deep class at tight end, Andrews immediately becomes the top prospect at his position after deciding to forgo his senior year. Andrews (6-5, 254) was a dominant player in each of his three years at Oklahoma, culminating in a Mackey Award-winning 2017 where he caught 62 of 91 targets for 958 yards and eight scores. It was clear from Andrews' freshman year, when he averaged 16.7 yards, that he was already one of the top pass-catching tight end prospects in the nation that would be playing on Sundays in a matter of time. He has only worked to solidify that distinction over the past two years. Andrews has more than enough shake and athleticism to produce as a "big slot" receiver, and although he doesn't have the speed of an Evan Engram-type, he's got great hands and a bigger frame than Engram. Given the offense Andrews played in college, his ability as a blocker will be scrutinized by scouts. But again, Andrews has a frame that can hold up in the run game when needed. At this stage in the draft process, Andrews has the look of a first-round prospect at tight end.