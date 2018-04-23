Mark Andrews: Meets with Texans

Andrews recently met with the Texans for a private workout in Norman, Oklahoma, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tight end is likely one of the Texans' top needs in the draft after C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) retired in March. Andrews could be a good fit there and would easily be their best pass catcher at the position. However, Houston will need to hope Andrews slips into the third round at No. 68 overall, since the team traded away its first- and second-round picks in order to snag Deshaun Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft. Regarded by some as a possible Round 1 selection, the incumbent first-team All-American seems unlikely to last that long, but stranger things have happened.