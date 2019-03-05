Mark Barron: Released by Los Angeles
The Rams released Barron on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Barron made it through three seasons of a five-year, $45 million contract, getting the start in each of his 42 appearances during that stretch. He never lived up to his sizable contract, and the Rams can afford to move on after Cory Littleton emerged as a solid starter at inside linebacker. The 29-year-old converted safety may have to battle for playing time at his next stop.
