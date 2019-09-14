The Vikings waived/injured Fields (groin) on Saturday.

Despite the Vikings' lack of depth at corner, they decided to cut Fields and add linebacker Devante Downs. If Fields clears waivers, he'll revert to the team's injured reserve.

