Mark Glowinski: Waived by Seattle
The Seahawks waived Glowinski on Saturday.
Glowinski opened the season as the Seahawks' starter at right guard, but lasted just two games in that capacity before his poor play relegated him to backup duties. The Seahawks promoted linebacker Kache Palacio from the practice squad to take Glowinski's spot on the 53-man roster.
