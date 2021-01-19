Ingram has been waived by the Ravens, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Ingram became an afterthought in team's rushing attack as the 2020 season progressed, with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards emerging as the team's lead backs. Per the report, with the move, the Ravens will save $5 million against their 2021 salary cap. The 2011 first-rounder will now look to catch on elsewhere after finishing up his second campaign with Baltimore with 72 carries for 299 yards and two TDs in 11 games, to go along with six catches for 50 yards.