The Jets waived Robinson on Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Robinson's removal from the Jets' 53-man roster coincides with Ja'Markis Weston (groin) from injured reserve. Robinson primarily played on special teams and logged five tackles (four solo) through the first six games of the regular season. The 2022 seventh-rounder could remain in New York as a member of the Jets' practice squad if he's not claimed off waivers by another team.