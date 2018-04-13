Mark Sanchez: Receives four-game ban
The NFL handed Sanchez a four-game suspension for a violation of the policy on performance-enhancing substances, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Sanchez hasn't been called upon to perform since two appearances for the Cowboys in 2016 and hasn't been a regular starter since the second half of the 2014 season with the Eagles. Having said that, he still served as the Bears' third-string QB last year, so he holds a certain sway among NFL front offices. While he'll miss the first quarter of the upcoming campaign, it won't surprise if he latches onto a roster somewhere in the coming months.
