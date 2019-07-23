Mark Sanchez: Retires from football
Sanchez is retiring from the NFL, Andrew Marchand of the NY Post reports.
Sanchez struggled in two games with Washington last season, tossing three interceptions and no touchdowns on 35 pass attempts. The 32-year-old quarterback made just three starts over the past four seasons and now will shift his focus to his new job as a college football analyst for ABC/ESPN.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Top 100 plays for 2019
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 10-1
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 10-1 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...