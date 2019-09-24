Mark Thompson: Gets injury settlement
The Ravens cut Thompson (undisclosed) from their practice squad with an injury settlement Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
It's unclear what sort of injury Thompson is dealing with, but now that he's done with Baltimore, is free to sign with any team. The Florida product will hope to get healthy and latch on with another club, likely on a practice squad, in the league.
