The Ravens placed Thompson (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Wednesday.

The nature and severity of Thompson's injury remain undisclosed. The big-bodied running back could be relevant on special teams and in short-yardage situations if he's ever promoted to the active roster, but he'll need to first focus on returning to full health.

