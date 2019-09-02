Thompson signed a contract to join the Lions' practice squad, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Thompson latched on with the Lions this spring but did not survive final roster cuts over the weekend. The big-bodied running back could become relevant as a short-yardage option if he ever makes his way onto an active roster, be it in Detroit or somewhere else.

