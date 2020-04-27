Play

The Raiders waived Thompson on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Thompson joined the Raiders via a reserve/future deal early January, but his spot on the roster seems to have been eliminated due to the team's decision to draft Lynn Bowden as a running back in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old, who also previously spent time on Detroit's' and Baltimore's practice squads, will now look for a shot with another team.

